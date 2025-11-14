Creative Works Bringing Surprise Attraction to Show

Join Creative Works in IAAPA Expo booth #4879 to see their tech-driven mini-golf attraction Lucky Putt, their free-roam Limitless VR attraction and a surprise.

“We have a brand new attraction that you can see in our booth,” the company teased. “We’re not quite ready to reveal it, but here are clues about what to expect: small footprint, under 25 sq. ft.; short experience, perfect in an arcade setting; 2-6 player capacity; and inspired by escape room experiences.”