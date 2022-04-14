Creative Works Adds Borgie, Ovenden to Sales

Creative Works recently announced two new creative consultants have joined their sales team. Coming aboard in February were Dan Borgie and Lori Ovenden, who bring years of sales experience to the team.

Borgie spent 37 years with Brunswick, where he held a variety of positions, including VP of international sales. He was most recently the director of new center sales for the company. “I’m excited to be part of the Creative Works team, whose culture is unequaled,” Borgie said. “It’ll be amazing to bring immersive experiences to life and create multi-generational memories, while providing a low risk investment opportunity to our clients.”

Ovenden has a diverse background in sales across multiple industries and has held positions like senior sales advisor, area business manager and regional trainer. “I’m so fortunate to work for an incredible company whose mission is bringing people together so they can create the most amazing, lasting memories,” Ovenden said. “Creative Works not only talks about, but fully embodies, the delicate balance of incredible culture and epic standards.”

Creative Works has hired 31 people in the last year and recently announced a relocation to Indianapolis from Mooresville, Indiana. More information is available at www.thewoweffect.com/about-us/careers.