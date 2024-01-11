Creative Works Accepting Submissions for Amusement 360

Amusement 360, the popular industry event brought to you by Creative Works, is seeking keynote speakers for its 2024 dates. The deadline to submit for the two programs is Feb. 2.

Amusement 360 will be held this year from April 23-25 and Sept. 10-12. The details are still being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks.

“While the specific topics for our keynotes have varied in previous years, here’s what they’ve had in common – attendees felt energized, inspired and ready to take action to improve their leadership, business or personal life,” said Danny Gruening, the VP of business development at Creative Works.

If you’d like to be considered, visit www.amusement360.com/keynote to submit an application today.