Craig’s Cruisers Introduces Super Blaster Attraction

Triotech’s Super Blaster game is now a statement piece at Craig’s Cruisers, a family fun center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Super Blaster is the perfect cross between a traditional video and the high-energy feel of a large attraction,” said Jeff Gebhart, vice president of entertainment strategy and tech services at Five Star Parks & Attractions, which operates Craig’s Cruisers. “It’s an incredible new way for families and friends to compete together.”

The Triotech cabinet features an 85” 4K display, motion seats, wind effects and surround sound. Up to four players can gather to blast away at moving targets.

“Craig’s Cruisers Grand Rapids has always been a destination for next-level fun, and Super Blaster raises the bar yet again,” said Natalie Johnson, vice president of marketing for Five Star Parks. “It’s immersive, social, and just plain cool, which is exactly the kind of experience our guests crave. We’re proud to bring this to West Michigan and continue pushing the boundaries of what family entertainment can be.”