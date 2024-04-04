Craig Cohoon Joins LAI Games in Sales

Craig Cohoon recently came aboard at LAI Games as a sales executive for the company. Cohoon began his industry career at Moss Distributing and has also been president of Entertainment Iowa and Best Gaming LLC, as well as the director of business development and regional manager for J&J Ventures Gaming.

Mike Kane, LAI’s global vice president of sales and marketing, said the company is excited to welcome Craig to the team. “His depth of sales experience and industry knowledge will complement our growing team. I’m confident that his appointment will result in outstanding success for LAI Games.”

Cohoon added: “I’m thrilled to join LAI Games and look forward to contributing to the company’s vision of creating memorable entertainment experiences. The opportunity to work with such a talented team and to further strengthen the company’s market presence is incredibly exciting.”

You can send Craig an email at [email protected].