Craft Axe Throwing Opens in Memphis

Downtown Memphis, Tenn., has a new tenant in Craft Axe Throwing, which opened there on Feb. 26.

Before throwing axes at the dart board-like targets, guests get the rundown from an “Axepert” who reviews the rules and safety measures. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, coaches will monitor the throwing areas at all times.

“We have always had it as our mission to provide a safe and fun environment for our guests to enjoy with their friends and family,” said owner Jake Jensen. “Our location is a great place for people to unwind and enjoy time with the people they care about.”

The axe throwing chain also has locations throughout Tennessee, plus venues in Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina. Learn more at www.craftaxethrowing.com.