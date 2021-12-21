Covid Vaccine or Negative Test Required at L.A. Theme Parks

Kids ages 5 and older, as well as adults, must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter theme parks in Los Angeles. At Universal Studios Hollywood, there’s a third-party testing site that offers rapid tests at no charge.

According to Spectrum News 1, the previous requirements added children ages 12 and up. Regardless of vaccination status, visitors will need to wear a mask indoors and outdoors at the theme park.

On Dec. 13, the state of California began requiring masks indoors at all public venues. Click here for more details.