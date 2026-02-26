Country Singer Luke Combs Opening Bar in Orlando

Luke Combs’ Category 10 bar brand has its eyes on Orlando. In partnership with Opry Entertainment Group, the location at Universal CityWalk Orlando will be their third. A flagship venue opened in Nashville in 2024 and a Las Vegas location is due this year.

A press release reported that the Orlando facility is set to open in 2027. “I know Orlando is a worldwide destination spot, so I’m super pumped and humbled that we’re getting to open a location there,” Combs said. “My wife is from Florida, so we’re both super excited about this.”

Construction will begin this summer on the 33,000-sq.-ft. space.