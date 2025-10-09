Country Roads, Take Me Home… To the New D&B in West Virginia!

It’s always exciting news when a Dave & Buster’s is coming to town, and that’s what officials in Monongalia County, West Virginia, recently confirmed to residents, reports WBOY.

ABS Building Systems Integrators of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, were awarded a contract to build the Dave & Buster’s location in Westover from the ground up.

It may be an empty lot now, but the Westover building official Jason Stinespring estimated the project would take only about eight months to complete. It is expected to open sometime next fall.