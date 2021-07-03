Country Acres Mini Golf Opening This Month

Country Acres Mini Golf in Berlin, Ohio, is expected to open sometime in July, according to owner Matt Keeler (pictured below), who told The Daily Record he and his family wanted to do something fun as a family business.

“About a year ago, we were sitting at home during Covid and we started talking about a family business we could get started, and the idea of mini-golf was mentioned,” Keeler said. “I thought back to growing up, and how our grandparents always took us mini-golfing.”