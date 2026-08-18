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Cosm Coming to Detroit; Opening Set for Sept. 10

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By on INSTANT REPLAY

Cosm Detroit, a 70,000-sq.-ft. immersive sports and entertainment venue, is scheduled to open on Sept. 10, Hour Detroit reported.

The company’s first locations opened in Los Angeles and Dallas in 2024. A third location opened in Atlanta in June.

The main attraction is “The Dome,” which has an 87-ft., 12K LED screen with a seating capacity of around 700. In total, the venue accommodates roughly 1,500 people.

To learn more about their “Shared Reality” experience and programming, visit www.cosm.com.

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