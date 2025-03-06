Cory Hatton Promoted

Dave & Buster’s recently announced that Cory Hatton was promoted to the position of head of entertainment finance, investor relations and treasurer. He most recently served as vice president of investor relations and treasurer since 2022 when he joined the company.

“I am excited to congratulate Cory on his well-deserved promotion and the next step in his career,” said CFO Darin Harper. “Always wearing more hats than his title, Cory has been an essential resource and partner to me, and we believe the passionate pursuit of his enhanced role will serve our company well into the future.”

Added Kevin Sheehan, board chair and interim CEO: “In this newly created position, Cory will solidify management’s financial thought leadership and allocation of resources towards our largest and most profitable business, entertainment, at a critical time in the evolution of our offering. Cory has been a talented asset to our organization and brings outstanding experience to his expanded role.”