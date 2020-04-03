Coronavirus Strikes Bowl Expo in Denver

BPAA has officially decided to cancel Bowl Expo 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers had previously cancelled the trade show portion of the event, but now the meeting and educational sessions have been stopped as well. The association said their focus is on helping its members through the difficult economic times most find themselves in. BPAA has compiled resources to help at www.bpaa.com/cv19.

They noted that Bowl Expo 2021 is set for Louisville, Ky., on June 20-24, “and it will be off the charts!” Those who already registered for the 2020 event, which was set to run in Denver, will be refunded.

Any questions can be sent to BPAA’s executive director Frank DeSocio (817-385-8447) or its director of meetings and events (817-385-8449).