Coronavirus “Slammed” Bars And Restaurants, Says Biden

Calling the nation’s small businesses the “engine of our economic strength” during his address to the nation Friday, Jan. 8, incoming President Joe Biden made specific mention of “bars and restaurants” as among those businesses that “really got slammed by this crisis.”

Biden spelled out his energetic plans to provide financial help to the “engine” as he called it, while also pointedly declaring that any company that abuses such things as the PPP will not get away with it as has happened with the original loan program. He also indicated that speed in getting supplemental help out will be essential.