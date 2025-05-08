CORD Financial Services Buys ATM Partner

CORD Financial Services, a nationwide provider of ATM solutions, recently reported that they’ve purchased ATM Partner, a supplier of ATM services, equipment and processing.

“We are thrilled to welcome ATM Partner and their customers to CORD,” said CORD President Kenneth Gilbert. “This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver best-in-class ATM solutions and products, creating expanded possibilities for our customers to grow their businesses and improve operational success.”

Rick Tibberino, owner of ATM Partner, also commented on the transition: “Joining CORD is a tremendous opportunity for our customers and team. We’ve always been committed to providing reliable, responsive service, and with CORD’s resources and expanded product offerings in parts, repairs, and processing, our clients are now in an even stronger position to succeed and grow their businesses.”