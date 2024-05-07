Coral Cliffs Unveils New Plans for Anniversary

Coral Cliffs Entertainment recently announced they’ll break ground on a new FEC in Hurricane, Utah, this fall, coinciding with their 20th anniversary, reports the St. George News.

The 40,000-sq.-ft. venue, which will be connected to an adjacent movie theater, is scheduled to open in early 2025. The complex will feature 18 Brunswick Bowling lanes equipped with Spark technology; there will also be four private/VIP lanes.

Additionally, there will be an 80-game arcade and redemption area, as well as a Limitless VR attraction. An indoor-outdoor mini-golf course is planned, too, as well as a from-scratch kitchen and bar.