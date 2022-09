Bob Cooney’s guest on the next Being Virtual Show, to debut Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. Pacific time, will be Brent Bushnell of Two Bit Circus. Click here to get notified when the video goes live.

Cooney says this season of his show highlights “some of the best, and most innovative, amusement operators I know.”

Bob and Brent will discuss the Two Bit co-founder’s vision for the company and foray into hospitality, views of virtual reality and much more.