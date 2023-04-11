Cooney to Host Stream-A-Thon for VRsenal’s Jeremy Pond

Bob Cooney recently shared that VRsenal’s COO Jeremy Pond has been dealing with stage 4 liver cancer. A “Stream-A-Thon” will go live here this Thursday, April 13, at 11 a.m. Eastern time to help get a GoFundMe for Pond up to $50,000.

“VRsenal, as a family-centric business, is doing everything it can to support him. And I hope you will join me in lending our industry’s support,” Cooney said. “Jeremy’s family launched a $50K GoFundMe campaign (you can read the details in his words at the link). It’s stalled at $30K. I want to get it over the top. So, I will host a marathon livestream to raise awareness and money for Jeremy and his family. It’s like the Jerry Lewis Telethon for you older kids – I’ll tap into my network of interesting people for interviews, laughs, music and other shenanigans.”

Email [email protected] for additional details.