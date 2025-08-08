Continues Open in ALX

Continues Arcade recently opened in Alexandria, Virginia. The new arcade bar features more than 60 classic arcade games, plus a lounge area with TVs for gaming systems like the Sega Genesis and Nintendo NES.

Founders Allen Brooks and Doug Bauer have reportedly spent the last two years traveling around the country buying dozens of vintage and modern games for the arcade-bar-restaurant.

“Our games don’t just run on vibes – you’ll drop an actual token into an actual slot and play an actual game,” the company said on its website. “Don’t worry – we’ve got ATMs, change machines, and you can even use Venmo/credit cards to grab a stack of tokens for the next few rounds.” Learn more at www.continuesarcade.com.