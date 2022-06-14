Trending
Container Shipping Issue Worsens as Congestion Increases

According to IHS Markit, supply chain challenges continue to worsen as congestion levels at ports in mainland China have increased between 30-40% since March.

The issues are also made worse by shipping delays at ports in Shanghai and elsewhere in China due to continued Covid-19 lockdowns. The report says coupled with ongoing congestion at ports elsewhere in the world and low backhaul rates to Asia, container demand is far exceeding capacity.

Supply Chain - containers shippingThe congestion started increasing in March and April as Covid-19 lockdown measures were reintroduced in Shanghai and extended to other parts of China.

Click here to read the full article, published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

