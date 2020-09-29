Console Wars Return; Price Bump on Games

“Video games are about to get more expensive as the console wars return,” says a recent CNBC headline. That’s because major publishers Microsoft and Sony – with their respective next-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles set to ship next month – are expected to raise the standard price of top-tier “AAA” games to $70.

Both Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 cost around $500, though both will also release cheaper versions without disc drives.

Bartosz Skwarczek, CEO and co-founder of video game reselling marketplace G2A said increasing the price of games “risks jeopardizing gaming for a new generation of young gamers.” A G2A survey said that 9 out of 10 gamers believe a new video game should cost less than $60.

Read the full article here: www.cnbc.com/2020/09/29/xbox-series-x-and-ps5-gamers-brace-for-70-video-game-prices.html