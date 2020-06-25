Connect&GO Launches Safeband, A Physical Distancing Solution

Safeband, a new physical distancing and contact tracing solution from the Montreal-based tech company Connect&GO, has launched.

The company, already known for its smart wearables that are widely used in the attractions industry, says the Safeband was “developed specifically to help companies safely reopen by addressing physical distancing guidelines and providing contact tracing.”

“The rechargeable Safeband uses BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), Haptic Vibration, LED (light-emitting diode) and NFC (near-field communication) technologies to trigger alerts by visual indicator and vibration whenever two people wearing Safebands come within less than 2 meters of one another,” Connect&GO said. “The solution also provides a management platform for contact tracing through a detailed dashboard and instant reports.”

Added company CEO Dominic Gagnon: “Governments around the world have published guidelines for employers to establish new health and safety protocols at their businesses such as physical distancing, minimizing contact between people and disinfection of common areas. Our Safeband solution was developed in response to these guidelines and to the widespread demand from businesses looking for a viable and accessible option to support their reopening strategies.”

Learn more at www.connectngo.com.