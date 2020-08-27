Compass Entertainment Complex Ready to “Put Fun on the Map”

A cinema-anchored FEC is preparing to put its mark on Northern Virginia. Compass Entertainment Complex in Irvington, Va., is set to open to the public on Sept. 4.

The facility has a six-screen “luxury boutique movie theater,” which they say is the region’s first, as well as a nearly 50-game arcade, bumper cars, batting cages, mini-golf, go-karts, climbing walls, a VR arena, ropes courses and more, according to the Rappahannock Record.

They recently had a “Friends and Family Night” and owners Julien Patterson and Terri Wesselman said the complex is prepared to “meet and exceed” state Covid guidelines. “We cannot wait to open our doors to the public, but we will do it safely for everyone involved,” Patterson said. “We are very conscious of the safety of our guests and employees, and we’re very happy about how it has come together.”

Learn more at www.compassentertainmentcomplex.com.