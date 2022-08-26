Companies Attending IAAPA Expo Europe

IAAPA Expo Europe is right around the corner, set for Sept. 12-15 at the ExCeL London. A number of companies in our coin-op sector of the industry will be there.

Team Play said it will bring their redemption game Carnival Wheel to showcase. TouchMagix plans to bring their top-selling Mega Blaster, SpaceWarp 66 and other games now in stock.

Among the other many exhibitors are: Apple Industries, Bandai Namco, Creative Works, Digital Centre, Embed, Frontgrid, Hologate, Intercard, LAI Games, Magnetic Cash, QubicaAMF, Sacoa, Sega and Triotech.

A full list of exhibitors is available here at www.iaapa.org.