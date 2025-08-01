Comic Shop Gets Arcade Courtesy of Betson

Bell’s Comics & Cards, a comic and hobby shop in Grove City, Pennsylvania, now has a 6,000-sq.-ft., 35-game arcade that was installed by Betson Enterprises.

“We live in a small town, and there just aren’t many places for kids and families to hang out,” said owner Mark Bell, who opened the business in 1993. “Creating an arcade was a way for us to offer something exciting and fun for everyone.”

Betson’s Regional Sales Representative Dave Surma led the charge and built a game room that includes Super Bikes 3 (Raw Thrills), Air FX (ICE), Big Bass Wheel (Bay Tek) and Avengers Coin Pusher (Andamiro).

Click here to visit Bell’s Comics on Facebook.