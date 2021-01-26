Colorado Operators Need Help, Says Bob Burnham

Bob Burnham of Paradise Pinball recently took his case for loosening the state of Colorado’s Covid restrictions to local news media, saying the industry could be “gone forever” if the state keeps its hardline position.

Burnham gave Denver7 a tour of his games at Pumphouse Brewery in Longmont, Colo., which has been closed since March 2020. “That’s a $7,000 air hockey table just sitting there, and it hasn’t generated any income since March,” he said. Only three of his 45 locations in the state are open.

“We are directly tied to the restaurants and bars,” Burnham explained. “When they are closed down, we are closed down.” He added that he hopes lawmakers will loosen restrictions soon and give them a chance to survive.