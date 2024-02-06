Colorado Blind Bowling Assn. Featured on CBS

The Colorado Blind Bowling Association was recently spotlighted on CBS News. The group is headed up by president Paul Trujillo, who has been a part of the league for 34 years. “I’ve been into bowling all my life, my whole family was into bowling and when I turned 18 and found out there was a blind league, I wanted to keep it going,” he said.

For 30 weeks out of the year, a group of roughly 35 members gather at Crown Lanes Bowling Center & Sports Bar in Denver. “It’s just a way for blind people to bowl and get out and socialize and have a little competition,” Trujillo added.

The league is not only for blind people – individuals with all disabilities are welcomed to bowl competitively or just have a good time, they said.

Crown Lanes owner Jackie Falzgraf’s daughter was also part of the league for a time. “They were so welcoming and so wonderful with our daughter. She was in a wheelchair and had cognitive delays, but they welcomed her right away and made her part of their team… she flourished – it was amazing.” Learn more about the association at www.coblindbowling.org.