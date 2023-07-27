Colorado Association Meets, Encourages New Members

Trending
The Colorado Amusement & Music Operators Assn. (CAMO) met July 19 at the Main Event in Thornton, Colo., hosting a total of 41 attendees – a great turnout for the association, which was founded in 2020. CAMO president Bob Burnham reported that industry leaders from Colorado and across the country, including AMOA president Luke Adams, were on hand to discuss important state issues.

There were 41 attendees who made their way to the annual CAMO meeting.

“It was a great meeting,” Burnham said. “We had manufacturers from across the country who produce pinballs, jukeboxes, arcade games, boxers and even card systems and wireless routers. CAMO also had distributors from Colorado and across the nation here to talk to our operators. We discussed issues pertaining to the state and even individual operator issues in different counties.”

The meeting started with a national update from AMOA’s Adams, followed by discussions on taxes and gaming. After a barbecue lunch, the meeting included a Zoom conference with the state Sen. Bob Gardner, updates from CAMO lobbyists and a roundtable session.

CAMO president Bob Burnham (third from right) reported that industry leaders from Colorado and across the country, including AMOA president Luke Adams (center), were on hand to discuss important state issues.

CAMO also held a silent auction to raise money for the association. Burnham wanted to especially thank AMI, TouchTunes and Betson for generous donations, and also platinum sponsors Betson, Intercard and Don MacBrayne from Main Event, who respectively contributed the lunch, a happy hour event and the location.

“We are looking forward to next year!” Burnham said. “Thanks for all of the support and all who came out for our meeting. We are really blessed to be all working in such a great industry!”

To get involved with CAMO, you can reach out to Burnham at 970-308-0610.

Flanked by AMOA president Luke Adams (left) and CAMO president Bob Burnham is Sheri Burnham, dubbed “Momma CAMO” by the association’s VP Nick Sunday. Hubby and business partner Bob says Sheri takes care of membership renewals, payments, filings with the state, agendas, emails and so much more. “She makes us all look really good and has a great handle on things!”

The meeting included a Zoom conference with state Sen. Bob Gardner.

