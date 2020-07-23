Coleco, Arcade1Up Partner

Continuing the revival of their Mini Arcade lineup, Coleco and Arcade1Up have partnered to produce recreations of tabletop games. Their two newest titles, funded through a Kickstarter campaign, are Rainbow Brite and ROBOTECH.

“We at Coleco are extremely proud to announce this partnership with Arcade1Up,” said partner Chris Cardillo. “This is the next level for the Coleco Mini Arcade units as Arcade1Up commands a significant market share with retailers.” He noted the company sold their millionth arcade unit this year.

Arcade1Up will assume production of the Mini Arcade units, as well as all licensing of new properties to be featured. Learn more at www.coleco.com or www.arcade1up.com.