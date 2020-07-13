CoinUp Team Waives Big Buck Fees for Some Operators

Thrilled at the initial response to Big Buck Hunter: Reloaded, CoinUp says it remains committed to protecting operators who continue to have limited access to their machines due to COVID-19. They’ve announced that if a Big Buck HD does not earn at least $100 of income in the month of July, the service fee and software upgrade fee for the unit will be automatically waived.

If it earns more, they added, they will also waive fees for the unit if it is upgraded to Reloaded by July 31. “The credit, in both circumstances, will be automatically applied to your next CoinUp bill,” they reported. “This offer is valid for all Big Buck HD games in the U.S., Canada and Australia.” The Reloaded software update is provided at no charge to all CoinUp customers in good standing. Fees are only incurred if the game is being played.

Upgrade kits have already shipped to registered customers, but you can get one by contacting CoinUp Support at [email protected] or 866-646-1975.