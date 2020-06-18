Coin Shortage Reported Due to the Virus Crisis

Al Kress sent us a Washington Post item that says the pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coinage, including quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies.

People hunkering down at home rather than hitting the stores spending their money seems to be the chief reason. However, the Federal Reserve Bank also says the Mint’s coin production has fallen due to the necessity to protect its own employees.

A note issued by the Reserve to banks was sent out early this week warning them that the Fed could start rationing coin deliveries to help fix the supply chain problem. Once the economy opens up more, however, they feel the problem will fix itself.