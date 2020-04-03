Coin-Op Vet Joe Gilbert Exits Vendors Exchange

Joe Gilbert, a 55-year veteran of the jukebox, games and vending industries, has left his post with Vendors Exchange. Joe’s career began in 1964 selling parts for Seeburg jukeboxes before he switched to Williams shuffle alleys and Gottlieb pins. He then moved into sales, winding up at National Vendors for 11 years (he was their top salesman in 1975). Over the length of his career after National, he also provided his expertise to Belam Florida, Rowe International, Nintendo, Jaleco video games and once again for National at Glasco/Crane.

In 1996, he set up Vendors Exchange South in Fort Lauderdale. This branch of the Ohio company became the premier distributor of N & W coffee machines. Along with Bob Gottlieb, he also spearheaded the Star Food reimbursable meal program. The Florida office closed in September 2018, but Joe stayed on, working from home as director of product sales until last week – March 31.

Due to the current economic situation in the world, Gilbert was caught up in the downturn. He has expressed his gratitude to all his loyal customers, a lot of whom became personal friends. He told us his intention is to get active in the industry again as soon as normalcy returns. “Best wishes to all, and stay healthy and safe,” he declared.

If you’d like to get in touch with Joe, email [email protected] or call 954-684-3715.