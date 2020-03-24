Coin-Op United: Stories from Around the Trade

John Stergides, Chris DeSarro and Sam Westgate have all shared some coronavirus-related insights and commentary to give RePlay an “on the ground” view of what’s going on in their respective areas. We encourage more operators to do the same by emailing us at [email protected]

John Stergides, Electrocoin, U.K.

“Thanks for the daily newsletter. We’re also hit by the virus in the U.K., but we’re okay. We’re like birds in the cage with the door open, but cats are waiting outside!”

Chris DeSarro, Clearly The Best Coin-Op, East Liverpool, Ohio

“It’s early right now, but we have lost income from 97 percent of our locations,” DeSarro reported. His operation covers eastern Ohio. “We are a vendor that operates mainly in bars (TouchTunes and ATMs) with a few ATMs in convenient stores that are still in operation. I am hoping that this is a lot shorter shut down than what we are hearing. Keep praying!”

Sam Westgate, J&J Ventures, Effingham, Ill.

In a recent Facebook post, Westgate said he did some “social media rambling.” Here’s what he had to say: