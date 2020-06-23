Coin-Op Greetings for You

Want to have some fun? Get online and visit www.pinballartusa.com where pinball art lover Dick McNicholas (Pinball Art USA) has arrayed his available greeting cards and jigsaw puzzles emblazoned with full color images of classic pingame backglasses. Dick is now adding more to his catalog, and by August, will have 24 new cards and 16 new puzzles.

Dick’s most recent print run includes those pictured above, which include an original Williams 8-Ball, Bally’s Aladdin’ Castle (also the name of their old arcade chain) and the truly campy Palooka, also by Williams. There’s Gottlieb’s Roller Coaster and even a rare Keeney Poker Face (anyone remember the J.H. Keeney Co. which left the business in the early ’60s?).

These cards and puzzles make for great gifts, especially for location events like the bar owner’s wife’s birthday. Check out their website, and look for any special deals that Dick may be offering right now.