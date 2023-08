Our beloved Pac-Man has been “lego-fied,” as you can see by Ingrid Milkes’ son Jack showing off his newest toy. Complete with joystick, “start button” and actual moving Pac and Ghosts, the entire piece is made of Lego! A pulley system of sorts makes the characters move as if you’re really playing the game. A Lego Galaga version is due to be released toward the end of the year. A more perfect holiday present we could not think of!