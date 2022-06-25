Coin-Op Game Makers Among Show Exhibitors

Andamiro will be sharing with Bowl Expo attendees their latest game SpongeBob Pirates of Bikini Bottom at booth #154; LAI Games will showcase Virtual Rabbids Ultra HD at booth #128; and Stern Pinball will be in the Moss Distributing booth (#119) featuring Insider Connected on The Mandalorian and Deadpool pinball machines.

SpongeBob, Andamiro said, may be the company’s greatest pusher mashup yet. The game plays with a 9-piece character card series and three colored chips that can be redeemed right at the machine. The game ships starting in September. (Andamiro also notes that their new Bobblehead Baseball will ship in August and Jurassic World Mini is now in stock.) Learn more about them at www.andamirousa.com.

LAI Games will debut the brand-new version of its hit VR attraction – Virtual Rabbids Ultra HD, which offers 5K visuals and the most advanced motion technology. They’ll also be showcasing the AMOA Operator’s Choice Award-winning Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade and Angry Birds Coin Crash. See their lineup at www.laigames.com/latest-arcade-games.

Stern Pinball, in the Moss Distributing booth, will be represented by Doug Skor, ready to answer any questions about Stern’s new Insider Connected platform. Using The Mandalorian and Deadpool pinball machines, they’ll also showcase the newly-released Leaderboard feature as well. Learn more at www.insider.sternpinball.com.

For a full list of Bowl Expo exhibitors, visit: www.bpaa.com/bowlexpo/trade-show/2022-exhibitors.