Coin-Op Charities Partner for HUGS

AAMA’s American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation and AMOA’s Coin-Op Cares Foundation have partnered in the wake of the Maui wildfires to donate $30,000 to HUGS (Help, Understanding & Group Support; www.hugshawaii.org) and the HUGS families directly affected.

Founded in 1982, the HUGS mission is to “strengthen Hawaii’s families and improve their quality of life as they face the emotional and financial hardships of caring for a seriously ill child.” The donation came about through a relationship with Fun Factory Inc., the Hawaii-based FEC owned and operated by the Fernandez family.

“On behalf of Fun Factory, I would like to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to the AAMCF and the AMOA for their generous donations to the HUGS families on Maui,” said Sydney Fernandez-Pietsch, vice president of equipment and logistics for Fun Factory.

“We are humbled by the level of generosity from both organizations. Their respective donations will provide meaningful support to all the HUGS families affected by the devastating wildfires. Fun Factory is proud of our long-standing affiliation with both AAMA and AMOA, and we are honored to have been the bridge between our industry and HUGS.”

Added AMOA Coin-Op Cares president Luke Adams: “It is difficult to fathom what the residents of Maui are dealing with. Coin-Op Cares is pleased to make a contribution together with the AAMCF to HUGS Hawaii to assist families impacted by this tragedy.” AAMCF executive director Tina Schwartz further explained: “It is through the support of our amazing industry members that our organizations can make contributions to those in need. Thank you to all who helped make this combined donation possible.”

For more on the coin-op foundations and the charities they support, head to www.coin-op.org/aama-charityand www.amoa.com/coin-op-cares. To learn more about HUGS, visit www.hugshawaii.org.