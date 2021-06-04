Coin-Op Cares Awards $58,000 in Scholarships

The AMOA Coin-Op Cares Education & Charitable Foundation recently announced that they’ll award 58 $1,000 scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year. Over the course of 30-plus years, the Wayne E. Hesch Memorial Scholarship program has awarded more than $1.5 million to students with a connection to coin-op.

“For over three decades Coin-Op Cares has provided several hundred students with scholarships to assist them in their pursuit of higher education,” said Foundation chair and AMOA president Greg Trent. “In a year that’s been challenging for so many, the Foundation Board unanimously voted to award scholarships to all applicants who submitted a complete and qualifying application.”

The Coin-Op Cares board has also begun accepting 2022-2023 Hesch Scholarship applications, available at www.amoa.com or by contacting AMOA at 815-893-6010.