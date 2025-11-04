Cohens Honored with Sunrise Champion Award

David Cohen, past president of AAMA and AAMCF, and his wife Jane Taubenfeld Cohen will soon be honored with the Sunrise Champion Award at the Sunrise Association’s Dare to Dream Benefit.

The award honors members of the Sunrise community who “go above and beyond in their dedication, generosity and commitment to bringing the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings.” The pair first connected with Sunrise through AAMCF in 2018.

“The amusement industry is all about joy, connection and community, values that perfectly align with Sunrise’s mission,” said Tina Schwartz, executive director of AAMA. “David’s years of leadership with the AAMA and AAMCF have made an incredible impact, and together, he and Jane have been tireless champions for children and families. Their generosity, compassion and unwavering commitment truly represent the heart of our industry.”

David was also the recipient of the 2017 AAMA Lifetime Achievement Award.