Coastal’s Hot Wheels Game Now Shipping

Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway from Coastal Amusements is now shipping, the company reports. The fun, fast-paced game was designed to entice repeat play.

In it, players are challenged to slide a puck down a “beautifully-lit air hockey table,” attempting to hit four moving dot-matrix targets to win points. As the player accumulates points, a Hot Wheels car races up an eye-catching 70” high by 31” wide dot-matrix display.

Operators can link up to four games for competitive play as each Hot Wheels car races toward the finish line. The further it goes, the more tickets a player wins.

“In addition to the amazing visual presentation that Hot Wheels will bring to all FECs, the game is uniquely built to give each player an enjoyable gameplay experience, with its creative puck return mechanism that will deliver each puck directly back to the player’s hand,” the company explained. “Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway is the first of its kind and will bring recognition, variety, and excitement to any FEC!”

Learn more at www.coastalamusements.com.