Coastal Amusements Wins Innovator Award

Coastal Amusements won an AMOA Innovator Award at Amusement Expo for their new game Break the Plate. The unique 2-player game combines video and mechanics. When a player hits one of the plates on three interactive monitors, the mechanical pieces of plate are tossed upward.

The plastic pieces give players a real feeling that they’ve shattered the plates. Break the Plate is built with three 37” monitors, a multiple infrared frame to read scoring and nine separate compartments that toss those physical plastic plate pieces.

“Each year, we try to come up with new concepts that will bring new and successful games to market,” said the company’s Mike Dean. “I feel it’s important to give players something new and exciting that they haven’t seen before.”

Learn more at www.coastalamusements.com/game/break-the-plate.

A feature on Break the Plate will be included in our May issue, so be sure to keep an eye out for that, too.