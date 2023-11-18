Coastal Amusements Wins Brass Ring for Dinosaur Era

Manufacturer Coastal Amusements took home a second-place IAAPA Brass Ring Award at the annual trade show for Best New Product for their 4-player water shooter Dinosaur Era.

Using a powerful water jet stream, the fun-for-the-whole-family game features a 75” LCD monitor to stop the Dino attack! The game can be operated as amusement only or with tickets.

The company showed 15 new titles in their booth. Among them were Show Time 30” and 40” cranes, the 60” Toy Castle crane and Sweet Shoppe and Lucky Duck cranes. They also had Hot Shots, Surf League, Wild Things and 1- and 2-player editions of their hit Bullseye Crack Shot.

