Coastal Amusements to Pack IAAPA Booth with New Games

It’s beginning to look a lot like IAAPA Expo! Coastal Amusements is leading the charge with a whopping 15 new titles to look for at booth #1315.

Among the new games are 1- and 2-player editions of Bullseye Crack Shot, the 2-player Surf League, Wild Things (which has a 3-player laser version and 4-player water version), a 2-player crane called Showtime and the 60” Toy Castle crane. There’s also 30” and 40” Showtime cabinets, Sweet Shoppe and Lucky Duck cranes with a new look.

Surf League is a racing game where the two players will use a surfboard that swivels 180 degrees to control their characters; the more shells they collect, the more tickets they win. The game will be available in March.

The company describes Wild Things as an interactive sit-down shooter where players are “challenged to fight off waves of attacking funny-looking characters while collecting power ups along the way.” Like many of Coastal’s games, it can be operated as ticket redemption or amusement only and is now shipping.

Another from Coastal Amusements lets kids play firefighter with the water shooter Hot Shots. This 3-player game is available in March.

Stop by their booth to learn much more or visit www.coastalamusements.com for the full lineup of games.