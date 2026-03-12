Coastal Amusements to Debut Three Games at AEI

New in the Coastal Amusements booth at Amusement Expo this year will be Vortex, All Star Golf and Roll N Win. Those games will be in booth #2133 alongside their Brass Ring Award-winning Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway.

The company will also feature Break the Plate Reloaded and Tilt a Wheel, as well as a crane lineup that includes Claw Frenzy, Double Play, Showtime 30”, Lucky Duck and Sweet Shoppe.

Merchandisers Freeze 5 and Treasure Wheel will also be at the show.

In the meantime, learn more at www.coastalamusements.com.