Coastal Amusements to Debut Bullseye Crack Shot at Bowl Expo

A new product from Coastal Amusements will be at their Bowl Expo booth #937 next week in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center. They will launch a 2-player shooter called Bullseye Crack Shot.

They describe the 1- or 2-player target shooter as “innocent fun for the whole family.” With eight different levels to choose from, players are challenged to shoot funny-looking bad guys or different targets to test their bullseye accuracy, earning points and tickets along the way. (There’s also an amusement-only option available.) Throughout each level, there are breakable targets that score surprise bonus points.

“This attractive cabinet is sure to catch your eye with its cool design and bright lights,” said Coastal’s director of sales Mike Dean. “Bullseye Crack Shot is a welcome addition and will increase earnings in any FEC.”

The company’s booth will also have on display their award-winning Break the Plate, Snow Day, Showtime (4-player crane and 30” and 40” cranes) and the Lucky Duck crane. Learn more ahead of time at www.coastalamusements.com.