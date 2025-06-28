Coastal Amusements Showing Games in Booth #921

Coastal Amusements will be at the show in booth #921 with their lineup of new games – Break the Plate Reloaded, Tilt a Wheel, Double Play, Claw Frenzy and Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway.

Following the success of Break the Plate, Coastal’s Reloaded version includes a shorter, redesigned cabinet (reduced from 114” to 96.5”) with a single 65” monitor. “These changes were necessary to reduce cost in effort to supply the market with a great, affordable game long-term,” the company said.

The new Hot Wheels game is a ticket redemption machine in which players slide a puck down an air hockey table and attempt to hit four moving dot matrix targets to win points.

Claw Frenzy lets players drop three claws simultaneously for a chance to win three prizes on a single play. Double Play is a crane that gives players two plays for the price of one; it can be operated with plush and tickets or plush in both prize sections.

