Coastal Amusements Now Shipping Games

Plinko and Wild West Shootout are now shipping from Coastal Amusements as the manufacturer ramps up production. While the company said the COVID-19 virus had a devastating impact on their ability to conduct safe business, “the time has now come to begin the return to normalcy.”

Their temporary working hours have been updated to Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. They’re also shipping parts and taking service calls. Games in stock and ready to ship also include Rainbow, Ring Toss, Minions Soccer, Showtime Cranes and more.

“We all hope that this interruption in business is now in the past and certainly appreciate your support and understanding as the industry on the whole attempts to return to business as usual,” the company said. Up-to-date info can be found at www.coastalamusements.com.