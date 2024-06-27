Coastal Amusements’ New Level Up at Bowl Expo

A ball drop game from Coastal Amusements will be among the brand-new machines on display at the upcoming Bowl Expo in Denver. Coastal will introduce Level Up in booth #1126.

In the all-ages skill game, players are challenged to drop the ball into any one of the five win slots. Each win slot is equipped with a dot matrix display and mounted on its own movable track, the company explained.

Every time a ball drops into a win slot, it moves up to a higher level (hence, Level Up), giving the player a chance to win more tickets.