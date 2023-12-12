Coastal Amusements Gets Investor in Surge Private Equity; Bullseye Crack Shot in Stock

On Dec. 1, Dallas-based Surge Private Equity closed an investment into Coastal Amusements, the coin-op designer and manufacturer located in New Jersey. A statement released by the firm said they aim to “leverage Coastal’s expertise and market position to capitalize on the growing demand for engaging and interactive entertainment experiences.”

Said Sal Mirando, one of Coastal’s founders, “We look forward to working with Tom and Juan at Surge and taking Coastal to the next level.” Added fellow co-founder Lenny Dean: “In the meantime, we will both be at the helm along with (director of sales) Mike (Dean) and it’s business as usual. We ain’t going nowhere!”

Juan Pablo Andrade, who’s the vice president of Surge, shared that the collaboration enables Coastal to explore new avenues for growth and develop cutting-edge products.

“We look forward to this partnership with Coastal to help guide the company to its next phase of growth,” Andrade said. “Our extensive industry experience and network provides us with unique insights into the sector. Sal and Lenny, who will remain with the company, have created an impressive business over the past 35 years, and we are excited to be a part of the continued success.” Learn more at www.coastalamusements.com and www.surgepe.com.

In other Coastal news, their new Bullseye Crack Shot game is now in stock and shipping. Available in 1- or 2-player models, the pistol shooter gives players eight different stages to choose from – from bottle and skeet shooting to shooting the bad guys and rescuing hostages. The game can be operated as ticket redemption or amusement only.