Coastal Amusements Gets IAAPA Brass Ring for Hot Wheels

A coveted first-place IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Product in the Games and Devices category went to Coastal Amusements for Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway at the Orlando show this week.

IAAPA called the game “an air hockey reimagining that supports multiple play styles – a fresh and interesting evolution.” Hot Wheels began shipping earlier this fall and features an eye-catching 70” high by 31” wide dot-matrix display. Operators can link up to four games for competitive play, as the company showed on the trade show floor.

Coastal brought a huge number of other new machines to the show, including Vortex, All Star Golf, Freeze 5, Roll N Win, Sports Legends, Zombie Invaders, Wild West Shootout II, Classic Cruiser, Justice League Prize Pusher, and Treasure Wheel.

Stay up to date on their entire lineup at www.coastalamusements.com.